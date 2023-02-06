Support Local Journalism


New global fiber systems include global expansion of OPT-X SJX cable and assemblies

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton has announced availability of five new OPT-X global fiber optic systems for customers worldwide. These globally available fiber systems broaden Leviton's ability to service multinational businesses with consistent global performance, support and product offerings. Most importantly, customers around the world can streamline network design and deployments with products that meet multinational specifications.


