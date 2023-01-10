Support Local Journalism


Global availability of MILLENNIUM™ Systems enables multinational customers to achieve guaranteed network performance and consistency across multi-site projects

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the availability of three new copper cabling systems for customers around the globe. The MILLENNIUM Copper Systems broaden Leviton's ability to service multinational businesses with guaranteed performance, a consistent worldwide product offerings and industry-leading support. Most importantly, global customers can standardize network design and deployments with products that meet multinational specifications, are stocked in Leviton warehouses around the world and are measured with consistent, specifiable performance parameters per category.


