To simplify management in dense racks and cabinets, Leviton has created an innovative solution for global applications

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of the Front Loading UTP QUICKPORT Patch Panel. With an innovative front-loading bezel, the panels are designed to ease deployment in existing networks, enable easy upgrades and simplify frequent adds, moves and changes for a variety of media applications. The panels are available in 2RU 48-port format, compatible with all QUICKPORT connectors and fit all industry-standard 19-inch racks and cabinets.

