BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today that its new FLX-1™ technology and VXC™ Coupler and Plenum Assemblies were recognized among the best in the industry by the 2022 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. The stellar third-party judging panel included cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators, and managers with vast professional experience. Leviton was recognized with two Gold Level awards.

