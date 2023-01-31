Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton)

Both tradeshows will feature aspects of Leviton's standout year in terms of new global systems, new product offerings and Leviton's CN2030 sustainability initiative

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today it will display complete, end-to-end cabling systems as well as its latest network infrastructure solutions at the 2023 BICSI Winter Conference and Cisco Live Amsterdam, both held the first full week of February. Also, Leviton is participating as the Official Cable Sponsor of Cisco Live Amsterdam. In January 2023, Leviton introduced its globally available MILLENNIUM™ copper systems worldwide, and they will be available to the public for the first time at these two important technology conferences.


