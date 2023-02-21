Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis County, Washington, has selected Millig Design Build to implement a $5M project to renew critical infrastructure and replace aging equipment at the Lewis County Jail.

"The jail's current HVAC systems are past end-of-life and the facility is experiencing a lot of component failures," said Lauren Donley, vice president, Millig Design Build. "The building controls system is also antiquated and no longer supported, which makes it difficult for facility personnel to maintain and find replacement parts."


