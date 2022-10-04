R Family Vacations Gets an Upgrade After 20 years and Rebrands as KelliGregg Travel Offering a Broader Range of LGBTQ Travel Experiences.
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Things are changing for R Family Vacations, a travel company that has customized LGBTQ vacations for more than 20,000 clients. And with its milestone 20th anniversary next year, the company – co-owned by Kelli Carpenter and Gregg Kaminsky – has already started to undergo some changes to rebrand itself as KelliGregg Travel.
In 2003, Kelli Carpenter and Gregg Kaminsky came together with one mission in mind - to create an LGBTQ travel company that would be welcoming to all types of individuals and families. Combining Gregg's experience in gay travel and Kelli's marketing background, they launched their first kid-friendly LGBTQ cruise in 2004 with over 2,000 aboard the NCL Dawn. In a time when gay families were not as open or present in media, they were unsure how people would react. However, they were pleasantly surprised to have an overwhelmingly positive response and were even approached by HBO to create an Emmy-nominated documentary.
Since the launch of R Family Vacations, Kelli and Gregg wanted to create trips where everyone felt welcome. Through a unique partnership with Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, they are official hosts of customized LGBTQ-specific sailings all over the world. They have also arranged personally hosted land tours in Thailand, Ireland, and Israel, with many more destinations being currently planned. Carpenter and Kaminsky are also luxury travel advisors with the prestigious Travel 100 group offering curated vacations for any travel needs.
"We will always create our BIG summer vacation for LGBTQ families, but our new name better reflects the different types of travel we offer. Our vacations are unique as we invite the entire LGBTQ community and friends. Everyone is welcome!" - Gregg Kaminsky
With the change in direction, they have rebranded their travel company as KelliGregg Travel and will continue to offer the R Family Vacations branded trip each summer.