Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Improved supply capabilities of Florbetaben (18F) to provide access to Amyloid-PET to patients throughout the MENA region

BERLIN, Germany and BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) and Advanced Medical Support (AMS) announced today that both companies have entered into a strategic partnership and licensing agreement providing AMS with rights to have Florbetaben (18F) manufactured at the American University of Beirut Medical Centre (AUBMC) and to distribute the tracer in Lebanon, Jordan and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).


Tags