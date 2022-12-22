SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on feedback from current employees about their experience working at LifeStance.
LifeStance Health Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
