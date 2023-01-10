Support Local Journalism


New York Times best-selling author, Leadership Consultant and Drama Researcher, Cy Wakeman to headline new quarterly event series aimed at infusing care in the workplace

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company, announces Cy Wakeman as keynote speaker at LimeTime on February 28th, 2023. LimeTime is a new, quarterly virtual event series that will bring together HR leaders, industry experts and the Limeade teams responsible for driving groundbreaking research and technology innovation to help organizations create healthier workplaces.  


