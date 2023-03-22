Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Chucko's new role underscores the company's commitment to rally around its customer-centric vision, uniting all departments to deliver exceptional and consistent experiences.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences, announced the promotion of Lauren Chucko from SVP of Customer Experience to Chief Customer Officer. The addition of CCO to the Limeade C-Suite prioritizes the customer experience of the 1,000+ customers who invest in the Limeade Well-Being and Limeade Listening solutions.


Tags