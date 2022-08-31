Support Local Journalism


Limeade underscores its commitment to strengthening its leadership team 

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, immersive well-being software leader Limeade announced another milestone in leadership with the appointment of Kathy Xanthos and the promotion of Sarah Visbeek. Ms. Xanthos joins as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and Ms. Visbeek was promoted to General Council and retains her role as Corporate Secretary. With a commitment to hiring the best talent to bolster its leadership bench and employee base, Limeade continues to lead the industry in gender equity at every level of the business.

