Limeade (PRNewsFoto/Limeade)

 By Limeade

The new Limeade for Microsoft Teams integration positively transforms the employee experience by infusing well-being into the flow of work

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limeade (ASX: LME), an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences, today announced a new Microsoft Teams integration to allow employees to engage with their well-being program seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. Limeade for Microsoft Teams is an enterprise-ready Microsoft Teams App centered around the Limeade well-being experience that meets employees where they are in the flow of work. It is designed to decrease friction for employees to work on their well-being in the moments between their daily work tasks.


