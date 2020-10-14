BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner ReimagineHR Conference – Limeade, an employee experience software company, today announced the release of the Limeade Institute's most recent employee experience (EX) study, Key Drivers & Outcomes of a Positive Employee Experience at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2020. The survey was designed to examine drivers and outcomes of a positive employee experience, and found a great EX impacts key outcomes like engagement and retention, and that culture, trust and perceptions of feeling cared for are the most critical contributors.
Overall employee experience has a powerful impact on an employee's perception of a company and their intention to stay.
"Based on our findings, it's clear that the overall employee experience has a powerful impact on an employee's perception of a company and their intention to stay," said Dr. Reetu Sandhu, organizational psychologist and manager of the Limeade Institute. "By showing employees care and creating a culture that promotes that and trust, companies can sustain their momentum during this difficult time while supporting their people when they need it most."
Predictors of a positive employee experience
In exploring which organizational care elements most strongly predict a positive experience, three emerged as statistically significant predictors, exceeding factors such as pay, time off and flexibility in their influence.
- Care: 84% feel as though their organization cares about them (compared to 5% who report an unfavorable EX)
- Culture: 93% feel as though the organization has a positive culture (compared to 10% who report an unfavorable EX)
- Trust: 92% trust their organization (compared to 5% who report an unfavorable EX)
Outcomes of a positive employee experience
Building on existing Limeade Institute research that connects perceptions of care to lower burnout, higher engagement and intent to stay, this study found a similar trend. In this study, employees with a positive employee experience:
- Strongly agree or agree they are personally engaged in their work (41% vs. 10% for unfavorable EX)
- Have lower levels of burnout (7% vs. 38% for unfavorable EX)
- Plan to remain at their company for three years or more (20% vs. 0% for unfavorable EX)
To review a copy of the findings in full, download the Key Drivers & Outcomes of a Positive Employee Experience report.
About Gartner ReimagineHR
Gartner experts will provide additional analysis on HR trends at the virtual Gartner ReimagineHR Americas Conference taking place October 13-15. Follow news and updates from the conferences using #GartnerHR.
About Limeade
Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with robust communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.