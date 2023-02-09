By Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; "Lindblad"; the "Company"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, will report 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (United States), 833-950-0062 (Canada) for all other locations please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=47226.


