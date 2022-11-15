Project Sylva (PRNewsfoto/Linux Foundation Europe)

 By Linux Foundation Europe

Leading European telcos and vendors Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Nokia, Orange, Telecom Italia,Telefonica and Vodafone collaborate on creation of open source cloud software framework to reduce the infrastructure fragmentation, within the European context

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Summit North America 2022 – Linux Foundation Europe, an independent trusted supporter and vendor-neutral home for open source projects in Europe, today announced the formation of Project Sylva. Designed to create a new, open source production-grade Telco Cloud Stack, Project Sylva's common cloud software framework and adjacent Reference Implementation will reduce fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecommunication and edge services. Sylva is the first project hosted by LF Europe, less than two months into its launch.


