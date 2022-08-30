...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Kasr, KaJ Labs founder and creator, has proposed burning/reducing Litho's max supply to 500 million from 1 billion once the main network goes live in 2023. The proposal is part of Litho's updated roadmap for continued, long-term network sustainability.
The proposal aims to decentralize the Lithosphere blockchain while also increasing the utility of the chain's native token – LITHO coin. The token burn would also improve Litho's intrinsic value by burning a portion of gas fees. Litho holders will decide how to dispatch gas rewards once the Litho DAO has been established.
The measure may or may not be implemented, pending a vote. The exact mechanism of the burn would be decided at a future date, along with the percentage to be burned. It would result in less transaction fees since the coins would cease to be accessible, and work toward more stable transaction fees.
Taking the tokens out of circulation would significantly increase the value of remaining LITHO tokens, while providing a path toward deflationary economics, and increasing purchasing power. The plan would work similarly to a buy-back of company stock, in which value increases due to a smaller supply.
The proposal to burn half of Litho's 1 billion supply could potentially be a gamechanger and a strategic move toward the continued long-term sustainability of the cryptocurrency. It would increase LITHO's utility while stabilizing fees.
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is the next-generation network for cross-chain applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.