Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center Holding Annual "Making Strides Community Event" Virtually, Powered by Seattle-area MBE Zeacon By Zeacon, Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Zeacon (www.zeacon.com) is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of both physical and virtual through patent-pending live streaming technology that is interactive and e-commerce-based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformation and provides immersive and personalized virtual experiences that intelligently connect communities. (PRNewsfoto/Zeacon) By Zeacon, Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 5th at 12pm PDT, the esteemed Dr. Temple Grandin will be the keynote speaker for Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center's annual "Making Strides Community Event." Dr. Grandin will provide many thought-provoking and actionable insights, then guests will have the opportunity to chat virtually, in smaller groups, with a person whose life was changed by Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center.Dr. Temple Grandin will be the keynote speaker for Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center's annual event. Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center relies on large fundraising events to support its community of 600 participants, 26 horses, and over 600 volunteers. The ongoing global pandemic has seriously affected many nonprofit organizations' ability to host fundraisers due to safety mandates affecting in-person gatherings. That's why Little Bit called on their friends and experts in virtual nonprofit fundraising, Zeacon, to help livestream this important event."Throughout the pandemic, we have committed ourselves to working with as many nonprofit organizations as we can to help them overcome the obstacles of virtual fundraising," said Zeacon CEO, Kris Naidu. "Combining our decades of event planning experience with our Emmy-winning video production team, we met or exceeded the fundraising budget of every nonprofit we have worked with. With the launch of our new live streaming platform, Zeacon Live Studio, we are leveraging and productizing our knowledge and experience to support nonprofits like never before."This will be the second year Zeacon and Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center have teamed up for their marquee virtual fundraising event.About Zeacon:Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds through patent-pending livestreaming technology that is interactive, e-commerce- and donation-based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformations and provide immersive and personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.About Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center: Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center is a community where horses transform the bodies, minds, and spirits of people with disabilities. Founded in 1976, Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center is located at the 14-acre Dunmire Stables in Redmond, Washington. View its 2020 Annual Report at www.littlebit.org/reports. View its mission video on its home page at www.littlebit.org. View its mission stories at www.littlebit.org/blog.Contact:Eric Davismarketing@zeacon.com +1 (833)-932-2660 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-bit-therapeutic-riding-center-holding-annual-making-strides-community-event-virtually-powered-by-seattle-area-mbe-zeacon-301387374.htmlSOURCE Zeacon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoKittitas County lifts burn banSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserBuskers in the Burg will bring the street party to downtown EllensburgTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg Saturday Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter