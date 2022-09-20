Support Local Journalism


The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy is poised to change lives from scratch, introducing the concept to the Seattle Area

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children age three through 18 – is expanding its footprint in the U.S. as they announce a new lease signing in Seattle. The new Little Kitchen Academy will be located at 24015 Van Ry Boulevard and is tentatively set to open early in 2023. LKA Seattle will be opened by Hale View Partners, LLC, led by Michael Silver, Seth Johnson, Shivani Seastone, and Whit Carlberg. Together, their team is committed to the children of the Seattle area, helping them to learn and unlock their potential through cooking.

