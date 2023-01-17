Support Local Journalism


Little receives patent for its Bluetooth Chain of Custody technology as D'Ambrosio-Correll joins following in-home fitness company MIRROR's successful $500M acquisition by lululemon

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little bird Connected Care, Inc., announced today that Kristie D'Ambrosio-Correll, former executive at MIRROR, will join the company as its Chief Technology Officer. D'Ambrosio-Correll ran engineering, product, manufacturing and supply chain through the Lululemon Corporation's $500 million acquisition of MIRROR until January of this year. D'Ambrosio-Correll will also become Littlebird Co-founder alongside Founder and Chief Executive Officer Monica Plath who started the company in Spring 2020.


