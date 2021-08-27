Local Business Technology Managed Service Provider Lands 2nd Place on Inc 5000 List in Highly Competitive Western WA Metro Region By Help Desk Cavalry Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BREMERTON, Wash., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help Desk Cavalry celebrates its second consecutive year on the prestigious Inc America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranked 3335 on the 2021 list. This places the company not only second in its metro region and among 100 WA State businesses also recognized this year, but also among only 4 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses within the WA State group. Being honored on such a short list of technology companies is a considerable award for Help Desk Cavalry. Since their founding in 2021, the company chose to grow through word-of-mouth and direct referrals, opting to focus on operational and service excellence instead of traditional outside sales. Now, the commitment is paying off as various local and national organizations are acknowledging the company's organic growth and fierce devotion to its local communities."Our love of the Kitsap County community and its small businesses is at the core of our company culture," said Steve Treanor, the company's founder and CEO. "I couldn't be prouder or more grateful that we live in such a united area where cooperation is the foundation of our collective success. There's no better evidence of that than in this latest acknowledgement by Inc 5000. Our success is evidence that the Kitsap small business community is continuing to thrive despite recent challenges."Since 2003, Inc Magazine compiles verified data from millions of independent small businesses throughout the United States and reports on the fastest growing among them. To be eligible for the list, companies must demonstrate significant, sustainable growth over the last three years. This includes financial as well as organizational growth. This recognition sits Help Desk Cavalry on the list with other private companies who in total are responsible for more than $11.1M in economy-growing revenue as well as 610,000 new jobs (which in the recent business landscape are sorely needed). This again provides proof that Kitsap County, WA's local economy is determined to overcome economic struggles and is doing so. One of the growth hurdles that any technology service provider must overcome is the balance of operational excellent and customer service while bringing both enhanced security and technological improvements to its clients. As a veteran-owned business, Help Desk Cavalry is helmed by a strategic and innovative CEO who understands that client safety should always be at the center of our operations.Steve comments that, "Our clients depend on us to watch their backs as they focus on their own missions and visions. When we identify a need to add more technicians, we see that the small businesses we support are not only growing, but they are sharing our cooperative vision by referring others to us. There is no higher compliment for any company, regardless of their size."About Help Desk CavalrySince 2013, Help Desk Cavalry supports Kitsap County companies by providing full-scale IT services and support. In an age when technology advancements outpace all other areas of business, IT is both an increasing opportunity to optimize and an increasing risk to fail. While some areas like foundational system software have simplified, other areas like cybersecurity have become more complex. Help Desk Cavalry streamlines every area of technology from software licensing and hardware upgrading to user support. Help Desk Cavalry provides businesses with a complete IT department for one low monthly price. More Kitsap County business are including Help Desk Cavalry into their business plan than ever before because it reduces overhead and capital expenditures while creating a clear, simple path toward productivity and security.About Inc Magazine and the Inc 5000 list Founded in 1979, Inc Magazine is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owner and managers of growing private companies. About Inc Magazine and the Inc 5000 list Founded in 1979, Inc Magazine is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owner and managers of growing private companies. The Inc 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies List is an annual publication that highlights the top 5000 companies in the United States that demonstrate innovation, growth, and scalability.Media ContactJess Mooney, Help Desk Cavalry, +1 2068906066, Jess@HDCav.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE Help Desk Cavalry 