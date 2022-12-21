Business Impact Northwest accelerate small businesses success. They celebrated at an inaugural holiday pop-up shop sponsored by Amazon in downtown Seattle

 By Business Impact Northwest, Amazon

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, local non-profit Business Impact NW hosted its first ever holiday pop-up event featuring small businesses from all over the Puget Sound area. 


