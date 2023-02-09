Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a typical start to a small campaign their nonprofit does every year. A Seed Share, where people sign up to receive seeds in the mail to start their gardens with the promise they will donate excess produce to local food banks.

On Monday evening Growing Veterans posted a TikTok video announcing the Seed Share, expecting the campaign to attract 100 or so signups like in past years. On Tuesday morning, they woke up to the video going viral.


Tags