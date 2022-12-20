Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Lockstep Receivables application is recognized as an "Acumatica-Certified Application" for 2022 updates.

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lockstep, the connected accounting network, announced that its software, the award-winning Lockstep Receivables has been validated to work with the latest upgrades and updates of Acumatica, 2022 R2 and R1.


Tags