Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


  • LBMA's Gold Bar Integrity (GBI) initiative will utilize optical AI to authenticate gold bar provenance
  • The new security measures come as the precious metals markets face pervasive human rights, environmental, and economic scrutiny
  • Alitheon selected to identify and authenticate provenance of gold bars of all sizes to avoid counterfeit or illegally sourced metals

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alitheon has been recognized by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the world's leading independent standards authority for the global precious metals industry, as one of only five companies to support LBMA's Gold Bar Integrity (GBI) initiative. As the precious metals markets face increasingly pervasive human rights, environmental, and economic threats, the aim of the GBI Initiative is to combat illicit trade and reduce the entrance of fraudulent bars into the global gold supply chain.


Tags