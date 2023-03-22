Long View receives all six Microsoft Solution Partner Program designations (CNW Group/Long View Systems)

Long View receives all six Microsoft Solution Partner Program designations (CNW Group/Long View Systems)

 By Long View Systems

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - At Long View, what sets us apart is the human potential we bring to the tech solutions we provide. We bring the brightest minds in the industry together to produce work and client solutions filled with human creativity and passion.


Tags