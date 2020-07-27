SEATTLE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Norton Company (LNC), a Seattle-based, seventh-generation family enterprise, is pleased to announce the appointment of Loria B. Yeadon, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle, to its Board of Directors. Yeadon brings over 30 years of corporate leadership experience to LNC's Board of Directors, having served many strategic roles in various industries from high-tech to manufacturing companies, non-profit organizations, and fund management.
"Loria stood out from a pool of highly qualified candidates for her track record of strong leadership, strategic agility, vision, and breadth of experience. We are delighted to welcome Loria's voice and insights to LNC's Board," said Debbie Brown, Chairman of the Board.
In addition to leading the YMCA of Greater Seattle, Yeadon currently serves as a member of Governor Inslee's Social Supports Leaders Group. She is an advocate on behalf of foster and vulnerable youth and ending child sex trafficking and campus sexual assault, and formerly served as the Chief Operating Officer of StolenYouth, focused on ending child sex trafficking in Washington state.
Yeadon also served as General Manager and Executive Vice President of the transportation business at Intellectual Ventures (IV) in Bellevue, Washington, as IV's Executive Vice President and head of the Invention Investment Fund (IIF) Organization, and as its Chief IP Counsel.
"We are thrilled to have Loria join the Board of Directors of the Laird Norton Company," said Jeff Vincent, President and CEO of LNC. "Her experience and strong intellect will be invaluable as we continue our 165-year vision to create shared value for this and future generations."
"I'm honored to be joining the Laird Norton Board at this exciting time," said Yeadon. "As one of America's oldest family enterprises, LNC has succeeded by remaining true to their core values of integrity, sustainability, and the creation of long-term and meaningful value for stakeholders and communities."
Her appointment brings LNC's total number of independent board members to four. Yeadon also serves on the Boards of Directors of TiVo Corporation, and on the National Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the USA. She recently served as First Vice-Chair of Legal Momentum (The Women's Legal Defense and Education Fund), and Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors of StolenYouth.
ABOUT Laird Norton:
Headquartered in Seattle, Laird Norton Company is a seventh-generation, family-owned enterprise with significant investments in real estate and operating companies. The values of the company and its owners inform the company's approach to business. As a result, LNC seeks to be a leader concerning environmental sustainability and positive community involvement in its operations and those of its investments.
LNC is a patient investor, seeking true long-term partnerships that align with our values and focus on community efforts. LNC wholly owns Laird Norton Wealth Management (LNWM), a premier wealth management company, and Laird Norton Properties, a Seattle-based real estate investment firm.
www.lairdnorton.com