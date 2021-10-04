Loudoun County teacher Tanner Cross to speak on education panel at FRC and FRC Action's inaugural Pray Vote Stand Summit By Family Research Council Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council) By Family Research Council Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council and FRC Action today announced speakers, including Leesburg Elementary School teacher Tanner Cross, for a panel titled "Power to the Parents: Virginia's Education Uprising" at the inaugural Pray Vote Stand Summit. Other confirmed and invited speakers on the panel, moderated by FRC Senior Fellow for Education Studies Meg Kilgannon, include Loudoun County High School teacher Monica Gill, ADF Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Academic Freedom Tyson Langhofer, Executive Director of Fight for Schools Ian Prior, and Smart's Mill Middle School teacher Kim Wright. ADF CEO Mike Farris will also be speaking at the event.The Pray Vote Stand Summit builds on the groundwork laid by the Values Voter Summit and will address issues such as protecting the unborn, the importance of the nuclear family, domestic and international religious liberty, developments in our nation's education system, and others. The summit will be held at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia from October 6-8. Family Research Council and FRC Action president Tony Perkins commented:"Pray. Vote. Stand. These three verbs serve as both points of action and reflection for Christians in our time. The challenges in our culture make clear the need for us to pray for our nation, to consistently vote our biblical values and to stand uncompromisingly for the truth. Toward this end, Family Research Council and FRC Action are holding the first-ever Pray Vote Stand Summit in 2021."The assaults on faith, family, and freedom have never been more pronounced and severe. From pronoun police, to indoctrination in our classrooms, to the lock-down of our churches, to the vaccine mandate in the workplace, the core values and ideals that birthed America are at risk of being overrun by political and cultural Leftists. "We recognize that while we contend for these ideals in the political arena, the hope for America is not going to be found in political elections. Politics is downstream from the culture, and the culture is downstream from the church. The PVS Summit is focused on equipping and encouraging Christians to live out their faith with boldness and courage in such a way that it impacts EVERY aspect of our society," concluded Perkins.

WHAT: Inaugural Pray Vote Stand Summit 
WHEN: October 6-8, 2021
WHO: Confirmed speakers updated daily at prayvotestand.org/speakers.
WHERE: In-person at Cornerstone Chapel (650 Battlefield Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175) and online at prayvotestand.org/summit.

To obtain media credentials for this event, please email media@frc.org. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loudoun-county-teacher-tanner-cross-to-speak-on-education-panel-at-frc-and-frc-actions-inaugural-pray-vote-stand-summit-301392243.html

SOURCE Family Research Council 