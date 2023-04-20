Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

 By Syndio

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Lower salaried and frontline jobs tend to earn more with tenure, according to a new Syndio analysis

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years into the Great Resignation, companies have chased wage growth and exacerbated pay gaps by paying new hires more than tenured employees, according to new research from Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform. In 83 percent of high-paying job groups, defined as those with an average salary of $125,000 or more, tenured employees tend to not make more than new employees. In fact, 30 percent of the time, they actually make less.


Tags