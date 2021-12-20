LT Partners Announces New PR Services to Expand Client Offerings By LT Partners Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email LT Partners By LT Partners Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a compelling demand from clients for "PR integration" at LT Partners, the company announced on December 20, 2021, that they are expanding their offerings to include a full suite of PR services.As one of the fastest growing agencies, LTP is delivering groundbreaking digital and partnership marketing strategies. It will be led by highly experienced public relations strategist Cynthia Sutherland, who joined the agency in November. Cynthia will lead the expansion in a new role as Head of Public Relations. The new division will utilize Ms. Sutherland's experience of working with various industries including fashion, beauty, luxury hospitality, TV/Film Media, philanthropy, consumer products, health services, and technology.As LT Partners continues to grow, the demand for the agency to offer strategic and creative PR services has also increased rapidly. LTP's new PR offering will enhance the impact of their current affiliate marketing services, bringing their clients an unparalleled opportunity to benefit from PR integration anchored in digital and partner marketing. The growth of the business and success in its model is evident through their client's revenue generation. LTP has amassed over $156 million in revenue for their clients since launching in late 2018. The trajectory of future gains in the affiliate space will be complemented by creative PR services that will integrate paid and earned media campaigns to amplify overall client success. "It is imperative to provide our clients the opportunity to magnify their campaigns through the influence of strategic PR and earned media. Our PR team will work intently with our current teams to deliver unrivaled, newsworthy campaigns with true brand impact," says Lacie Thompson, CEO of LT Partners.LT Partners is one of the fastest growing agencies leading the charge in delivering groundbreaking digital and partnership marketing strategies, while navigating emerging and industry-leading brands to successful affiliate partnership campaigns. "It's all in the name, LT Partners exemplifies the importance of the partnership between Affiliate Marketing and Public Relations. The integration of these services will increase the brand awareness and connections to consumers significantly," says Cynthia Sutherland. About LT PartnersFounded in 2018 by CEO, Lacie Thompson, LT Partners is a leading digital marketing consulting agency. Services and solutions are designed to strategically scale any business with a digital presence. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lt-partners-announces-new-pr-services-to-expand-client-offerings-301448232.htmlSOURCE LT Partners 