Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative and disruptive affiliate agency LT Partners has built a platform for their team to use, creating efficiency and answering questions that have plagued affiliate marketers for years. A core tenant of the LT Partners team is transparency, so the agency is making the platform, LIFT, publicly available for companies to leverage for their own internal programs.   


Tags