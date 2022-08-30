...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Aviation Technology and Maintenance Market Leader Chooses AI-Powered Contract Intelligence to Improve Contracting Efficiency and Transparency
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract intelligence company Icertis announced that Lufthansa Technik AG, the aircraft maintenance business of the Lufthansa Group, has selected Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) as its enterprise-wide contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution. The company plans to integrate the Icertis platform with its existing SAP CX solution to strengthen sales and improve compliance, risk management, and efficiency. Lufthansa Technik joins a growing list of companies in the aviation space, including several of the world's top manufacturers and airlines, using Icertis to transform contract management.
Lufthansa Technik is one of the world's leading providers of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, and modification services, managing more than 4,500 aircraft under an exclusive contract. Like many companies, Lufthansa Technik is challenged with increasing uncertainty and competition, particularly as the aviation industry recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Lufthansa Technik sought solutions to accelerate business transactions and reduce process complexity.
"The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform and the company's deep partnership with SAP will deliver new insights and automated processes for our sales team to speed the drafting and negotiation of contracts. These efficiencies and insights are particularly valuable during economic fluctuations and will help to drive revenue, reduce risk exposure, and gain transparency into the performance of contracts," said Kai-Stefan Roepke, Vice President Corporate Sales EMEA, Lufthansa Technik AG.
Using the AI capabilities in Icertis Contract Intelligence, Lufthansa Technik will digitize the entire contracting process, structure the data in contracts, and connect this critical business data with operational systems. ICI will integrate directly into Lufthansa Technik's SAP CX system, providing enterprise efficiencies and operational intelligence. The initiatives will extend business insights to more than 1,300 users and help ensure that the intent of every contract is correctly memorialized and fully realized.
"By choosing Icertis' CLM solution, Lufthansa Technik can have continuous information flow throughout sales opportunities, providing teams with better information, improving forecast accuracy, and achieving more efficient customer management. This contract management transformation will both advance the organization's business and benefit the travel industry ecosystem overall," explained Roman Howe, Icertis Vice President of Customer Advocacy, Europe.
About Lufthansa Technik AG
With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production, and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 22,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik's portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products.
About Icertis
With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.