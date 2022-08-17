La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria: La Pandemia Silenciosa de los Últimos Tiempos

 By Page Publishing

Recent release "La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria" from Page Publishing author Luis Carlos Lopez is an eye-opening read that explores the word of God for humanity to understand the purpose of life and wake up from the dream they are in.

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Luis Carlos Lopez, a chaplain and a faithful servant, has completed his new book "La Pobreza Espiritual Voluntaria": a spiritually enlightening opus where the author brings up how man forces themselves in a dream that veers them away from life's realities. It invites people to wake up and face the truth, the reality, and their own purpose. This is to remember that: there's no time to waste.

