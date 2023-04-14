Support Local Journalism


Award-Winning Children's Book Teaches Children Lessons About the Sea and Conservation

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The children's book, Lulu and Malek Sail Off to Sea! written by June Foster and Rob Scheer and illustrated by Gill Guile has been designated a 2022 Story Monsters® Approved Winner. The Story Monsters Approved book designation program recognizes and honors authors in the field of children's literature whose books inspire, inform, teach, or entertain.


