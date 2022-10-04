Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drugs for several prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company’s unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential ...

Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drugs for several prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company’s unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biologics industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs than current approaches. For more information visit lumen.bio (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Bioscience)

 By Lumen Bioscience

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases, today announced the publication of data demonstrating a needle-free, spirulina-produced recombinant vaccine that protects against malaria. The research, conducted in collaboration with the University of Washington, was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Partner Journals (NPJ) Vaccines.

Tags