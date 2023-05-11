Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drugs for several prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company’s unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential ...

 By Lumen Bioscience

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Bioscience, "Lumen," a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases, today announced a new $8.8 million project funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to develop and test a prototype broad-spectrum, fast-acting intranasal powder for treatment and prevention of known and emerging viral respiratory infections.


