Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drugs for several prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company's unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biologics industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs than current approaches.

 By Lumen Bioscience

  • Progress across all commercial and charitable clinical research programs
  • Strong growth in headcount and facilities, including newly commissioned cGMP plant
  • $36 million in new funding in 2H2022, including major new research grants and equity

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Bioscience— a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases — today provided a review of the company's 2022 growth, including progress in its clinical development programs, GMP manufacturing expansion, and funding. Together, these efforts bolster Lumen Bio's unique drug development and manufacturing platform: a new way of making and delivering biologic drugs that promises to transform the industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs.


