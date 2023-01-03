Support Local Journalism


With more than $56 million in total financing to date, optical semiconductor company gears up for mass deployment of LCM™ chips

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive,  the developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of 3D sensors, today announced that it has secured additional funding from new investors USAA and Uniquest in a $13M round of strategic funding led by Samsung Ventures, bringing the total amount raised to date to more than $56 million. Lumotive will use the new funding to accelerate the development and customer delivery of optical semiconductor devices that enable the next generation of lidar sensors. More than two dozen world-class companies are currently engaged with Lumotive to utilize the high-performance, small form factor, and low-cost advantages of the company's LCM chips to develop next-generation lidar systems for autonomy, automation, and augmented reality (AR) markets.


