Lumotive's LCM™ Beam Steering Technology Integrated with AXIBO's Precision eJib™ Robotic Arm Unveiled at CES, Las Vegas, January 5-8

SEATTLE and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, the developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of 3D sensors, and AXIBO, a cinema robotics company and the developer of autonomous camera motion control systems, today unveiled AXIBO's Precision eJib™ — a unique, designed-for-cinema, 6-axis robotic arm with 3D sensing capabilities made possible with Lumotive's LCM beam steering technology. The jointly-developed solution (to be demonstrated publicly for the first time tomorrow in Lumotive's booth #5877 at CES 2023) gives photographers and videographers unparalleled capabilities such as smart object targeting and tracking, enhanced image stabilization, and ground-breaking new autofocus features, to produce far crisper images and films combined with automated scene capture.


