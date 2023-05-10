Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Leah will spearhead several of LUNGevity's early lung cancer initiatives, bringing her expertise in oncology early detection, precision medicine, and multidisciplinary care to the role.

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to welcome Leah Fine, MBA, as the vice president of its soon-to-be-launched Early Lung Cancer Center. LUNGevity takes a holistic approach to accelerate early detection and early disease management through research, public policy, health equity, and lung cancer awareness initiatives. Together, these areas of focus translate to earlier detection, diagnosis, and disease intervention.


Tags