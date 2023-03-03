737-8 in Luxair livery (Boeing Graphic)

737-8 in Luxair livery (Boeing Graphic)

 By Boeing

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxair and Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that the Luxembourgian airline has chosen the fuel-efficient 737-8 to expand its single-aisle fleet with an agreement to acquire four jets.


Tags