Lytics and Versium Announce Data Enrichment Partnership By Versium Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Versium and Lytics announced a partnership enabling Lytics customers to enrich their first party data through Versium's identity and insights data APIs. The solution dramatically improves the ability to reach business target audiences through digital advertising. The partnership provides seamless access to Versium's expansive identity and insights data including access to Versium's unique B2B2C identity graph within the Lytics platform.The Versium-Lytics collaboration helps improve segmentation and personalization whileincreasing the ability to connect to audiences across Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, broader digital advertising, and direct communications. Customers will be able to better target and reach ideal customers resulting in lower customer acquisition costs and more effective brand building. The Lytics Customer Data Platform (CDP) enables marketers to build personalized digitalexperiences and 1-to-1 marketing campaigns by focusing on behavioral data and combining it with their advanced data science and machine learning decision engine."Refining personalization and increasing reach across all channels is the holy grail of digital marketing. Our partnership will add tremendous data power to the Lytics CDP. For our B2B customers, Versium's business-to-consumer persona mapping is a game changer." said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics.The Lytics-Versium partnership provides integrated access to the following Versium identity andinsights data API's:1. Contact data enrichment to access additional customer emails, phone numbers, and addresses for better direct outreach.2. Demographic data enrichment for improved segmentation and personalization.3. Consumer online identity data enrichment for improved digital ID mapping and match rates.4. Business to consumer identity data enrichment (B2B2C mapping) for up to 5x increase in digital advertising match rates on Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and broader digital advertising.5. Firmographic data enrichment for better B2B segmentation and personalization. Cleanse non-conforming titles, job functions and businesses from target audiences.6. Consumer to business identity data enrichment to get business contact details when a lead capture form contains a personal email (i.e. @gmail.com, @yahoo.com etc.).7. Reverse IP to business data enrichment to get business contact details from website traffic and improve business audience attribution tracking.Lytics customers can now improve marketing efficiency and lower their customer acquisition costs through greater transparency and insights not available in "black box" advertising platforms. Marketers can "own" these expanded audience and more effectively reuse them across all digital marketing platforms to reinforce messaging across all channels. Because this enables audience ownership, marketers can be certain they are reaching the same people across these platforms. This enables marketers to refine high performing audiences and implement true omni-channel marketing."Versium is excited to be working with Lytics and their industry leading CDP to help improve digital marketing. The work-from-home paradigm has introduced new business-to-business identity resolution challenges which Versium's B2B2C identity graph resolves by associating consumer and business identities. This is creating a new reality when it comes to activating business audiences through all digital channels," said Dillana Lim, CEO, Versium. About VersiumVersium is a data technology company that operates an industry leading identity resolution and insights engine which powers a suite of data technology solutions that help B2B and B2C marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium has spent 9+ years building proprietary data assets which includes over 2 billion contact points across 30 million North American companies, 60+ million business professionals and 270 million consumer households. The company's insight solution incorporates over 2 trillion insights attributes. The result is the industry's richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that automates data enrichment, hygiene, ETL standardization, and transformation. Versium enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand, and reach their most ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. For more information, please visit http://www.versium.com.About LyticsLytics is the marketer's choice for a real-time customer data platform (CDP) which combines the right data at the right time to orchestrate digital experiences and deliver highly effective one-to-one marketing campaigns. Lytics' behavioral data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own data to often increase customer engagement scores by more than 30% and exceed marketing ROI by more than 40% using finely targeted campaigns, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences. Learn more by visiting: http://www.lytics.com.Media ContactMichelle Michaels, Versium, 1-800-395-0164, sales@versium.comStephanie Burke, Lytics, 1-503-479-5880, stephanie.burke@lytics.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE Versium Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardDec. 9 blotter: Apple Tracker tracked Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter