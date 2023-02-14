MacDonald-Miller

MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions commits to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 or sooner

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge. As a design-build mechanical contractor, MacDonald-Miller has been an environmental steward for decades, designing mechanical systems that are energy efficient for developers and building owners. Signing The Climate Pledge aligns the company's external business goals with its internal goals and values.


