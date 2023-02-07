Support Local Journalism


Helping its customers' buildings work better for decades, MacDonald-Miller is aligning its corporate sustainability goals with intent and action.

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions announced its commitment to the MEP 2040 Challenge. The passion MacDonald-Miller has about mechanical systems has always been part of the company's holistic approach to serving its customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Ben Gezon, engineering principal for MacDonald-Miller, said signing the commitment reflects the company's existing priorities. "We are setting up systems to achieve these recognized, measurable, and attainable goals. It helps us organize our efforts that are already aligned with the community."


