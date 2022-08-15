(PRNewsfoto/MAG Aerospace)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace has won the Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber (PM EW&C) Systems Engineering Technical Assistance (SETA) task order under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) multiple award IDIQ contract. This task order has a ceiling value of approximately $258 million with a performance of a 1-year base period and four 1-year option periods. This is MAG's third consecutive win of this contract.

