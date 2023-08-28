...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds will push wildfire smoke that
is currently over western and central Oregon into all of eastern
Oregon and extreme southeast Washington on Tuesday. This will
reduce air quality over all areas of eastern OR and extreme
southeast WA through at least Tuesday afternoon. The smoke will
be pushed eastward into Idaho Tuesday night with expected
improvement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Tim Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in aerospace sales and management roles
He will lead sales and marketing at magniX, working 3with customers to deliver
zero emissions propulsion solutions
magniX has powered flights by five different aircraft, leading electric aviation in every category
EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced the appointment of Tim Allen as VP, Sales and Marketing. Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace industry, covering diverse technical sales, business development, technical support, and operations.