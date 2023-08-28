Support Local Journalism


  • Tim Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in aerospace sales and management roles
  • He will lead sales and marketing at magniX, working 3with customers to deliver

    zero emissions propulsion solutions
  • magniX has powered flights by five different aircraft, leading electric aviation in every category

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced the appointment of Tim Allen as VP, Sales and Marketing. Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace industry, covering diverse technical sales, business development, technical support, and operations.


