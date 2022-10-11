Support Local Journalism


Industry Leader in Electric Propulsion for Aviation Welcomes Former Electra.Aero and Rolls-Royce Executive

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, a manufacturer of electric propulsion solutions for aviation, today announced the appointment of Jilinda Crowley as Chief Financial Officer. Crowley brings more than 16 years of international leadership experience in corporate finance roles – including financial controls, cost management, and investor relations, with deep expertise in the financial leadership of engineering businesses.

