Milestone Flight Marks Another First for magniX in Electric Aviation

EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, a manufacturer of electric propulsion solutions for aviation, today announced it has powered Eviation Aircraft's historic first flight of its zero-emission Alice technical demonstrator aircraft. The aircraft is powered by two magniX magni650 Electric Propulsion Units (EPUs), the only flight-proven electric propulsion systems at this scale.

