Magnolia Medical Awarded National GPO and Value-Based Contract from Premier Inc. for Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® By Magnolia Medical Technologies Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Magnolia Medical Technologies, inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and Steripath® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies) By Magnolia Medical Technologies Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., inventors of Steripath®, the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device platform indicated to reduce blood culture contamination for sepsis testing,1 today announced it has been awarded a national GPO and Value-Based contract with Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems.Effective December 1, 2021, the new agreement enables Premier members to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Steripath® and Steripath® Micro Initial Specimen Diversion Device® platforms. The value-based component of the agreement includes a category-exclusive Clinical Performance Guarantee. Premier members who enroll in the Value-Based Tier of the contract are guaranteed a sustained reduction in blood culture contamination of 50% or greater for as long as they use Steripath or their money back.2"We are thrilled to have been awarded a national contract by Premier. Now Steripath is available for Premier members to significantly reduce blood culture contamination and false-positive CLABSIs at a time when the need has never been greater," said Bob Gerberich, CCO of Magnolia Medical Technologies. "This contract provides Premier members with increased value along with an ongoing Clinical Performance Guarantee during a pandemic when blood culture contamination rates have spiked, and hospitals are seeking an immediate solution."Blood cultures are essential to diagnose bloodstream infections including sepsis, determine the specific pathogen causing the infection, and based on the results, what type of antimicrobial is appropriate to treat the patient. The problem with the test lies within the collection process. During venipuncture, skin fragments containing viable microorganisms are often dislodged and collected with the blood specimen. These organisms contaminate the sample and cause the patient to receive a false-positive result. Decades of research shows that false-positive blood culture results routinely lead to unnecessary and prolonged use of toxic broad-spectrum antibiotics which can have significant downstream clinical and cost consequences.Steripath, a sterile vein-to-bottle or vein-to-syringe closed-system device, solves the issue by diverting and sequestering skin microbes that most commonly cause contamination, helping to ensure specimen integrity and accurate test results. Steripath has demonstrated clinical and cost-effectiveness in 20 studies including six peer-reviewed publications with sustained results of zero or near-zero blood culture contamination rates, and up to a 12-fold decrease in false-positive CLABSIs.3 This data demonstrating the clinical performance of Steripath validates that patient harm resulting from false positive sepsis diagnoses can be prevented.Premier Inc. is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.About Magnolia Medical Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency, and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 100 issued method, apparatus, and design patents with more than 70 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.References:1. Indicated for use as a blood collection system that diverts and sequesters the initial specimen prior to collection of a subsequent test sample to reduce the frequency of blood culture contamination when contaminants are present in the initial blood sample compared to blood cultures drawn with standard procedure without manual diversion.2. Additional terms and conditions apply3. Data on file View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnolia-medical-awarded-national-gpo-and-value-based-contract-from-premier-inc-for-steripath-initial-specimen-diversion-device-301397597.htmlSOURCE Magnolia Medical Technologies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter