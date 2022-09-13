Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Techn...

Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)

 By Magnolia Medical Technologies

SEATTLE, Sept 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Magnolia Medical"), inventors of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) family of products, today announced it filed a motion for permanent injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on September 9, 2022, that would prohibit Kurin, Inc. ("Kurin") from the continued sale of the infringing Kurin Lock products.

